Ronald L. “Ron” DeWitt

Ronald L. “Ron” DeWitt, 76, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

A private family funeral service will be held on Monday at the Green Glade Cemetery, Farmington, Iowa, with masks and social distancing required. Military honors will be conducted by the NOCS Des Moines Naval Funeral Honors Team.

There will be no visitation at the Kimzey Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, which is assisting the family with the arrangements. On line condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Ron was born December 19, 1943 in Kahoka, MO, the son of Adrian Leon and Eva Louise (Jenkins) DeWitt. He graduated from Kahoka High School in 1962. On November 22, 1962 in Carthage, IL, Ron was united in marriage to Betty Jean “Jeannie” McBride. Mrs. DeWitt preceded him in death on August 22, 1914.

After high school he enlisted in the US Navy. He served during the Vietnam War from 1962-1967. He did his basic training in San Diego, CA and was stationed with his wife in Rota, Spain and Key West, FL. He was honorably discharged at the USNAS, Key West, FL on Dec. 16, 1966. The couple made their home in Farmington, IA from 1968-1983. In 1983, they moved to Mt. Pleasant where they resided until their passing.

From 1967-1976, Ron worked in Ft. Madison at the Iowa State Penitentiary. He transferred to the Medium Security Unit in Mt. Pleasant as a supervisor until his retirement in 1002. After retirement, he held down a variety of part-time jobs.

Ron was a skilled craftsman and liked working with his hands. There was nothing he couldn’t do. He enjoyed being outdoors, and spending time with his family. In his later years, he enjoyed watching History channel, documentaries, Animal Planet and old westerns. Ron was a lover of animals, especially their beloved bichpoo Lilly who passed this spring.

Ron is survived by his four children – Ronotta (Dan) McCormick of Mt. Pleasant, Ronna (Alan) Mayberry of Iowa City, Ron (Belinda) DeWitt of Solon, IA and Regina Waddle of Morning Sun, IA; grandchildren – Amanda (Tyler) Sargent, Armand (Sarah) McCormick, Angelina (David) Bucheit, Brian (Sarah) Mayberry, Jennifer (Kyle) Mitchell, Eli (Kelsey) DeWitt, Chandler DeWitt, Tayler Waddle, Tabian Waddle, and Tauren Waddle; 12 great grandchildren; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Clair and Marlene Mc Bride of Farmington, IA and a sister-in-law, Nancie Holmes of Kahoka, MO.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents and wife; a brother, Larry DeWitt; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Clair and Bertha (Cochenour) McBride and a brother-in-law, Larry Holmes.