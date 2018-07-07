Ronald J. Thompson,

Ronald J. Thompson, 70, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died at his home on Saturday, July 7, 2018.

According to his wishes, Ron has been cremated. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday,

July 13, 2018, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, with the Reverend Paul Connolly, celebrant. Inurnment will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts of love and friendship may be given to Camp Courageous or Henry County Relay for Life.

Born May 25, 1948, in Jacksonville, FL, Ronald James was the son of Ralph LaSalle and Anne Conway (Johnson) Thompson. He graduated from high school in Manchester, IA, and then attended Upper Iowa University for four years. On September 8, 1979, Ron married Diane Mary Loving at St. John’s Catholic Church in Burlington, IA.

Ron worked for the Iowa Department of Transportation for 39 years, retiring as a senior engineering technician. Following his retirement, he did seasonal work for the Mt. Pleasant Community School District Building and Grounds Department.

A member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Ron was also a member of Knights of Columbus. He adored his family and enjoyed updates on the activities of his children and grandchildren. Ron liked to solve crossword puzzles, fish, hunt, work in his yard, and spending time outdoors. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. Ron read the newspaper daily, as it was important to him to keep up to date on current events.

Along with his loving wife, Diane, of 38 years, Ron is survived by two daughters, Jessica Thompson of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and Laura Thompson of Marion, IA; a son, James (Maria) Thompson of North Liberty, IA; and two brothers, Randy (Nikki) Thompson of Oconomowoc, WI, and David (Katherine) Thompson of Ft. Collins, CO. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Zachary Smith and Lindsey and Claire Thompson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents.