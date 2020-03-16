Ronald Hedrick “Ron” Sadler

Ronald Hedrick “Ron” Sadler, 76, of New London, IA, and formerly of Cleveland, TN, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020.

He was born on May 7, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, IA, to Robert and Pauline Hedrick Sadler.

He attended Mt. Pleasant Jr. High and Bradley Central High in Cleveland, and was of the Baptist faith. Following high school he served in the Navy Reserves.

Ron was New London’s Mayor for twelve years and had a great time serving the community. Among his many accomplishments as mayor, he was most proud of the shelter house renovation in the city park, the new community center, and the sidewalk improvements. He was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge AF & AM #28 and Independent Order of Oddfellows and the VFW Post #7641. Special interests included restoring vintage cars, browsing thrift stores and socializing at the VFW.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Jeffrey “Jeff” Sadler; brothers: Les Sadler, Rex Sadler, twin brother Don Sadler; his sister, Sue Escoda; and his companion of 30 years Veronda Pickle.

Survivors include his daughters: Donna (Shane) Keller of Charleston, TN, and Hope (Phillip) Stocker of Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren: Kayla Sadler of Cleveland, TN, Shelby and Alex Keller of Charleston, TN, Alyvia, Peyton and Addison Stocker of Rock Hill, SC; brothers: Jon (Mary Ann) Sadler of Burlington, IA, and Bullhead City, AZ, Bill (Carol) Sadler of Cape Girardeau, MO, Tom (Brenda) Sadler of Canyon Lake, TX, and Tim Sadler, Pella, IA; sister, Jane (Bert) Green of Cleveland, TN; sisters-in-law: Hilda Sadler of Keokuk, IA, and Darlene Sadler of Mechanicsville, VA; and many nieces and nephews.

The family is very grateful for the love and care given to Ron by Dr. Ben Carter, Kirk Miller, Tracy Cooper, Roger Walker, Marlene Bennik, Patsy Dillon, Kasi Howard, and many others.

Memorials in memory of Mayor Sadler may be directed to New London Child Care Center or New London’s South Pine Street Development. According to his wishes, his body has been cremated and there will be no formal service. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, April 25th at the New London VFW Post #7641. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.