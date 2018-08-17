Ronald “Grump” Wixom

Ronald “Grump” Wixom, 67, of Bonaparte, Iowa passed away on August 16, 2018 at his home. He was born on December 17, 1951 to Clarence Ellsworth and Amber Rosaline Axtell Wixom. He graduated from Harmony High School and continued his schooling to become a certified mechanic. Ronald married Anna Stoneking on May 5, 1990 in Bonaparte, Iowa. Anna passed away on December 1, 2015.

Ronald worked as a mechanic for Van Buren County Secondary roads for several years and retired in 2013 as a blade operator. He enjoyed gardening, setting up at flea markets, and tinkering in the garage. Ronald loved to spend time with his grandchildren and will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

He is survived by his mother, Rosie Wixom; a daughter, Ruth Teeter of Smithshire, Illinois; two sons, Rusty (Rachael) Miller of Lockridge, Iowa, Rich (Carrie) Miller of Bonaparte, Iowa; 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; 6 siblings, Darlea (Rex) Westercamp of Mt. Sterling, Iowa, Marita (Roger) Diephuis of Keosauqua, Iowa, Diane Bell of Bonaparte, Iowa, Wayne (Peggy) Wixom of Ottumwa, Iowa, William (Amanda) Wixom of Carmel, Indiana, Bonnie (Curtis) Nelson of Bonaparte, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Wixom; wife, Anna Wixom; and son-in-law, Rob Teeter.

Per his wishes, his body has been cremated. A visitation will be open at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 19, 2018 with family present to greet friends from 3 – 5:00 p.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bonaparte First Responders or Bonaparte Fire Department and may be left at the funeral home or mailed to 29899 250th Street, Bonaparte, Iowa 52620.