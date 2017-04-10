RONALD GILBERT PLATT

Mr. Ronald Gilbert Platt, age 74, of New London, IA passed away Thursday, April 6, 2017 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA as the result of a motor vehicle accident.

He was born April 23, 1942 in Hannibal, MO a son of Theodore Gilbert and Nina Faye Evans Platt. He married Beverly Jane Leeser on September 9, 1978 in Quincy, IL. She survives.

Ron was a motorcycle enthusiast and member of the Goldwing Riders Association. He took motorcycle vacations with his friends and family, enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, spending time with his grandchildren and being with his family and friends. Ron made all of the children go-carts when they were growing up and enjoyed working in his garage. He also liked to help people in the neighborhood with snow removal over the years. In years past he was known as “Woodchopper” and enjoyed going out and cutting wood for family and friends. He was known for his ability to make people laugh and smile.

Ron is survived by his wife Beverly of New London, IA; sons, Troy Andrew Platt of Monroe City, MO and Jon Tatje Platt of Cedar Rapids, IA; daughters, Paula Sue Platt-Lindquist of Deltona, FL and Lacey Jane Platt of Cedar Rapids, IA. Two brothers, Herbert Platt of Payson, IL and Doug Platt of Quincy, IL; three sisters Shirley Nixon of Arizona, Corrine Denton of Indiana and Billie Mae Uppinghouse of Mountain Grove, MO; brother in law, Don Cane of Quincy, IL; grandchildren, Katarina Platt of Monroe City, MO, Gabryelle K. Lindquist of Deltona, FL and Jada Nicole Platt of Cedar Rapids, IA and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers; Arnold (Stub) Platt and Wilbur Platt and sister; Beverly Cane.

A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, April 12 , 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davis Funeral Home in La Grange with Rev. Harold Long officiating. Inurnment will be in Riverview Cemetery in La Grange. Visitation will be held Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the New London Fire and Rescue, American Heart Association or to the American Diabetes Association.

