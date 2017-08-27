Ronald Fullenkamp

Ronald Fullenkamp, 76, of West Point, Iowa passed away at 1:07 A.M. Saturday August 26, 2017 at his home.

Born January 13, 1941 at West Point, Iowa the son of Adrian and Agnes Bentler Fullenkamp. On July 21, 1962 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point he married Carolyn Panther.

Survivors include his wife Carol, children: Joe (Alicia) Fullenkamp of South Bend, Indiana, Chris (Colleen) Fullenkamp of West Point, Jill (Matthew) Garmoe of West Point, Curt (Michelle) Fullenkamp of North Liberty, Iowa, Mark Fullenkamp of Iowa City, Iowa, Beth (Daren) Box of Nebraska City, Nebraska, Milo (Ann) Rosales of Indianola, Iowa and Dave (Elizabeth) Schau of Coralville, Iowa. Twenty-five grandchildren: Alec, Patrick, Jared and Ethan Fullenkamp; Ben and Luke Fullenkamp; Julie (Josh) More and Erin Garmoe; Brad and Amanda Tresnak; Wolfgang, Kathryn and Josephine Fullenkamp; Eric, Laura, Renee and Jenna Box; Daniel, Marcel, Simone and Ryan Rosales; William, Lucy, Henry and Oliver Schau. One great grandchild Karly More. Also surviving are his mother Agnes Fullenkamp of West Point. Five brothers: Ray (Becky) Fullenkamp of West Point, Will (Chris) Fullenkamp of Fort Madison, Jim Fullenkamp of California, John (Jill) Fullenkamp of Danville and Dan (Deb) Fullenkamp of West Point. Three sisters: Jeanne Griswold of Fort Madison, JoAnn (Danny) Lampe of West Point and Judy Fullenkamp of Burlington. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

He was preceded in death by his father Abie Fullenkamp.

Ron was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church where he had served on the Parish Council. He was a member and past president of the West Point Community Club where he served on many building and betterment projects. He served on the West Point Fire and Rescue. He was a member and past Grand Knight of the West Point Knights of Columbus. He was elected to and served several terms on the West Point City Council. He served as President of the North Lee County Cancer Society and the Marquette School Board. He was a member of the Friends Reach Out and for 19 years he was a coach and president of the West Point Little League. In 1963 Ron founded Fullenkamp Insurance Inc. in West Point. He was active and served on several committees in the Independent Insurance Agents of Iowa since becoming a member in 1973. He served as President of the State Association and three terms as State National Director and on the Standard and Poor’s Advisory Board. In 1988 he was honored as State Agent of the Year. During his insurance career he earned his Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter and Chartered Life Underwriter designations.

In 1989 he purchased timberland and became active in tree farming. As a member of the Iowa Woodland Owners Association and the Iowa Tree Farm Association he served as the chairman and held several other offices. Ron and Carol were named Iowa Tree Farmer of the year in 2002. Tending to his trees and improving his timberland was a major part of his recreation and leisure time activities. Because of his love for the outdoors, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and educating the public about planting and the care of tree and conservation practices in general. The Fullenkamp Tree Farm has been the location of many field days to educate students, the public and state conservation associations.

Friends may call after noon on Thursday at St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point. The family will meet with friends from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. There will be a Knights of Columbus Rosary recited at 3:30 P.M. and a Christian Wake Service at 7:00 P.M.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday September 1, 2017 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Fr. Dennis Hoffman and Fr. Apo Mpanda as Celebrants.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be given to the West Point Fire and Rescue (for the purchase of a new tanker truck) or the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation.

The family is being assisted by the Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.