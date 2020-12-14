Ronald Dean LenzWritten by Theresa Rose on December 14, 2020
Ronald Dean Lenz, 79, of New London, died Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Henry County Health Center, Mt. Pleasant. He had previously tested positive for Covid-19.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 AM, Saturday, December 19 in Burge Cemetery, New London. Pastor Jeff McPheron will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 – 11:00 AM Saturday morning at Elliott Chapel, New London with the family receiving friends from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Masks and social distancing will be required. A memorial has been established to Burge Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com