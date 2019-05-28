Ron Lauderdale Celebration of Life

A celebration of life for Ron Lauderdale who passed away on January 26, 2019, will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Twin Lakes Golf and Country Club in Winfield beginning at 1 PM.

A short service will be held at 1:30 PM with Pastor Matt Flanders of Spring Run Church officiating. A light luncheon will be served following the service.

Ron is the older brother of Rich (Cathy) Lauderdale and Mary (Harold) Lauderdale Sens.

Friends and family are invited to join the family and share memories about Ron.