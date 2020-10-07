Ron Henle

Ronald William Henle, 70, of Mt. Pleasant, IA passed away on Saturday, October 3 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA. As were Ron’s wishes, his body has been cremated. A time to celebrate Ron’s life will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club (2275 Hickory Ave., Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641) Memorial contributions in Ron’s honor may be directed to the family and mailed c/o Cranston Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 189, Fairfield, IA 52556. Friends may leave online condolences at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.