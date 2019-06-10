Romona C. Simmons

Romona C. Simmons, 83, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, June 06, 2019 at the Willow Tree Home in Delta, Colorado.

The funeral service for Mrs. Simmons will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 15 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant. Pastor Steve Palmer will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 9PM on Friday at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 5-7PM.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Willow Tree Home in Delta, CO. Online condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com

Mrs. Simmons, the former Romona Charline Vaughn, was born July 15, 1935 in Mt. Pleasant. She was the daughter of Harold Milton and Pearl Irene (Griest) Vaughn. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1953. On March 4, 1955 in Mt. Pleasant, Romona married Richard Lee Simmons. Mr. Simmons died November 6, 1994 in Mt. Pleasant.

Romona was the Assistant Administrator for the Des Moines County Home from 1958-1963. She worked for the former Metromail Group of Mt. Pleasant from 1965-1970 and again from 1974-1982. In March of 1982, she accepted a position with the Henry County Care Facility until her retirement in 1995.

Romona enjoyed crocheting, quilting and sewing, as she had exceptional sewing skills. She liked collecting porcelain dolls and completing jigsaw puzzles. She enjoyed watching Days of Our Lives and NASCAR to cheer for her favorite driver, Kyle Busch.

Survivors include a son and his wife, Robert and Kay Simmons of New London; daughters Charline and husband Lyle of Drakesville, IA, Brenda Ford of Eugene, OR, Roberta Cunningham and husband Chris of Edgewood, NM, Florene Pross and husband Ed of Fairfield, Tina Larson and friend Clay Freeman of Montrose, CO and Tara Burt of Montrose; 3 brothers and their wives – Rick and Karen Vaughn of San Angelo, TX, George and Anna Vaughn of Wapello, IA and Darrell and Cheryl Vaughn of Mt. Pleasant; 2 sisters, Patricia Palmer and husband Faylon of Winfield, IA and Dalena Vaughn of Mt. Pleasant, a sister-in-law, Delores Vaughn of Mt. Pleasant; 23 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Romona is preceded in death by a son, Richard Lee Simmons, Jr., 2 brothers, Richard and Robert Vaughn and 3 sisters – Beverly Duncan, Shirley McDowell and Roberta Vaughn.