Romaine Messer

Romaine Messer, 82 of Mt. Pleasant, IA passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018, at Arbor Court.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 5th at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Camdenton, MO.

Born August 2, 1936, in Hannaford, ND, he was the son of Monroe and Evelyn (Anderson) Messer He received his education at the Bartley Country School. On October 15, 1977, he was united in marriage to Patricia L. Zickefoose. She preceded him in death on August 6, 2012.

Early in his adult life, he farmed with his brother on the family farm. Later, he continued in agriculture by working with livestock. For the last 30 years of his wife’s life, the couple lived in Camdenton, MO, where he worked at the Tantara Resort in the maintenance department. The couple also enjoyed camping, particularly in the Silver Dollar City area.

Romaine is survived by two brothers, Maynard Messer of Hannaford, ND and Rallon Messer of Mt. Pleasant, IA; three sisters, Joyce McCarthy of Fargo, ND, Carolyn Grage of Gardner, ND and Nita Saxberg of Cooperstown, ND. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, Patricia and his parents, Romaine was preceded in death by three brothers, Lyle Messer, Marvin Messer and Rodney Messer, and two sisters, Connie Messer and Bernice Baker.