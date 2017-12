Rollover Accident Details

On December 14 Mt. Pleasant Police and emergency crews were called to the scene of a rollover accident in the 1400 block of West Clay Street. The accident occurred at about 3 pm when Cora Duval of Mt. Pleasant lost control of the vehicle she was driving west bound. The vehicle left the road and came to rest on it’s top in the ditch. No injuries were reported at the scene. Duval was cited for failure to maintain control.