Rollover Accident

Mt. Pleasant Police investigated a single vehicle rollover accident just after 12 am Saturday. The accident occurred in the southbound lanes of Hwy 218 by-pass. Matt Schilling of Washburn, Iowa was driving south and apparently fell asleep. The vehicle went off onto the shoulder and then struck a guardrail near the railroad bridge overpass. The collision caused the vehicle to roll at least once before it came to rest on its’ wheels. Schilling wasn’t hurt but was charged with failure to maintain control and no current proof of insurance.