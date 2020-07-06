Roll-Over Crash with Injuries

On July 6th, 2020, at approximately 03:30 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a motor vehicle rollover in the 1100-grid of 120th Street.

An investigation determined that Zachary Tripplett, 22, operator of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado K1500, ran straight off the roadway before a curve. A gravel cloud from the vehicle in front of Tripplett appears to have contributed to the rollover.

Ryan Brookhart, the passenger, had non-life threatening injuries and was transported by Henry County Ambulance, Tripplett received minor injuries. The vehicle was a total loss.