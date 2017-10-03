Roll Over Accident Details

At approximately 9:03PM on September 28, 2017 a single vehicle roll-over crash was reported near the intersection of 200th Street and Hickory Avenue, north of Mt. Pleasant.

Brennon Knudsen, age 18 of Mt. Pleasant, reported he lost control of the 2015 Chrysler 200 he was driving on the gravel road, causing it to go into the ditch where it rolled.

Possible injury was reported to one of the passengers and the vehicle received an estimated $6000 damage.

Knudsen was cited for Failure to Maintain Control.