Roll Over Accident

On February 8, 2020, at approximately 3:35AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle rollover in the 2800 Grid of New London Road, south of New London, Iowa.

After an investigation, it was found that Reyna Mia Lampe (16 years of age) of Fort Madison, Iowa, was traveling southbound on New London Road when she lost control of her 1995 Jeep Wrangler, while traversing a curve. The vehicle entered the westside ditch of the roadway and flipped over onto its side.

No injuries were reported. Lampe was cited for failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle and was also given a written warning for violation of a restricted license by a minor.