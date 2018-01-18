Roger M. Brauman

Roger M. Brauman, 66, of Osage Beach, MO, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, following a courageous battle with cancer.

The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m., that afternoon, at the Memorial Chapel, with Pastor Aaron Helterbran officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be given to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born January 7, 1952, in Fort Dodge, IA, Roger Melvin was the son of Kenneth and Ella Marie (Babcock) Brauman. He was a 1970 graduate of Eagle Grove High School. Roger received his BA in education at the University of Northern Iowa and later earned his Masters Degree from Iowa State University. On September 3, 1971, he was united in marriage to Sally Ann Christopher at Eagle Grove, IA.

Roger began his teaching career in Stratford, IA in 1975. He moved to Mt. Pleasant in 1977, where he embarked on 33-year career with the Mt. Pleasant School District. Roger taught Industrial Arts at the Middle School and High School. Along with other sports, Roger coached 25 years of 7th grade football. He was an avid fan of Iowa Hawkeye’s football, playing cribbage, and was a passionate boating enthusiast. Roger’s greatest love and priority was spending time with his family.

Along with his loving wife of 46 years, Sally Brauman of Osage Beach, MO, he is survived by three sons, Kurt (Heather) Brauman of Eagle Lake, MN, Brad Brauman of Exline, IA, and Brett (Pam) Brauman of Janesville, IA; one daughter, Jennie (Scott) Peitz of Bozman, MD; two brothers, Kenny Brauman of Sanford, FL, and Bill Brauman of Brownsburg, IN; and one sister, Jean Umstead of Cedar Rapids, IA. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and his beloved canine companion, Chase.

He was preceded in death by his parents.