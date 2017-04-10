Roger Cook

Roger Lynn Cook, 62 of rural Donnellson, passed away at 2:53 A.M. Sunday April 9, 2017 at his home following a 12-year battle with cancer. Born May 1, 1954 at Keokuk, Iowa the son of Jack Christy and Mary Jane Gray Cook. In November of 1976 he married Deb Merschbrock, they later divorced. On May 22, 2004, at their home, he married Theresa Verdon Toops.

Survivors include his wife Theresa, one daughter Nicole (Todd) Herdrich of Donnellson, two sons Nate (Amy) Cook of West Point and Travis Toops of St. Francesville, Mo. Grandchildren Ellie and Bo Herdrich, Alivia, Brett, Brylee, and Hadley Cook, and Brodie and Claire Toops. One brother, Robert (Gwen) Cook of Burlington, IA, two sisters: Linda (John) Heinze of Kahoka, Mo and Leta (Richard) Cary of Parkview, IA. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Richard Frank Cook.

Roger was a 1972 graduate of Central Lee High School, he was employed first by Kirchner Machine and then as a foreman at Gleason Corporation in Fort Madison for 30 years. He served on the Donnellson and Wever Fire and Rescue, he was an avid NRA member and outdoorsman. Roger enjoyed working on cars, especially old cars, mushroom, deer and turkey hunting and above all else, his grandchildren and spending time with family.

Friends may call after Noon on Wednesday at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson where the family will meet with friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2017 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Jared McAfee officiating. Burial will be in the Revere Cemetery in Revere, Mo. Memorials made be made to the Central Lee Sports Program.

