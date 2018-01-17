Roger Brauman

Roger Brauman, 66, of Osage Beach, MO, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

The family will greet friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., that same afternoon, at the Memorial Chapel, with Pastor Aaron Helterbran officiating. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

A complete obituary will be forthcoming.