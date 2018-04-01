Rodney Wallman

Rodney Clinton Wallman, 81, Yarmouth, died Friday, March 30, 2018 at Great River Medical Center, West Burlington.

The funeral service for Mr. Wallman will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday at Elliott Chapel, New London with Pastor Jeff Duffy officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM with the family present to receive friends from noon until the time of the service. Burial will follow the service at Trinity Cemetery, Mt. Union. Memorials have been established for Mediapolis Clay Commanders; Yarmouth Fire Department and Mediapolis Fire Department.