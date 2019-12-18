Rodney R. Mehaffy (final arrangements)

Rodney R. Mehaffy, 87, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away at his home on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Forest Home Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Hope Haven Area Development Corporation. Friends may sign the register book and leave memorials during regular business hours on Friday, December 20th at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born June 27, 1932, Rodney Robert was the son of Robert Branhan and Gertrude Lovey (Lyons) Mehaffy. He attended Danville Schools. Rodney served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, stationed in Oakland, CA. While in the service, on July 4, 1952, in Reno, NV, Rodney married Darlene Alter. She preceded him in death on December 31, 2007.

Rodney owned and operated Mehaffy Moving and Storage. He then became an independent owner/operator for Global Van Lines and North American Van Lines. Rod was a proud farmer in Tippecanoe Township in Henry County. He was a member of VFW Post 2561. Rod biked throughout the country with Gold Wing Clubs. He also rode his motorcycle through Canada to Fairbanks, AK. Rod enjoyed spending winters in Arizona.

Surviving Rodney are two daughters, Vicky Mehaffy of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and Tammy (Doug) Mulford of Mt. Pleasant, IA; one son-in-law, Dan McCabe of Mt. Pleasant, IA; four grandsons, Matthew McCabe, Michael McCabe, Jordon Mulford, and Logan Mulford; and two sisters, Meredith Mehaffy of New London, IA, and Sandra Richard of New London, IA.

Along with his wife, Rodney was preceded in death by a daughter, Pam McCabe; one brother, Jack Mehaffy, and one sister, Gloria Jean Lucas.