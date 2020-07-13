Rodney M. Warner

Rodney M. Warner 76, of Bonaparte, Iowa, passed away at 8:25 a.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

He was born on May 16, 1944 in Bentonsport, Iowa, the son of David B. and Mary (Haynes) Warner. In 1962 he married Eva Jedwabney in Germany.

He is survived by his wife: Eva; two sons: Rodney (Stacey) Warner, II of Bonaparte, Iowa and Shawn (Rachel) Warner of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; twelve grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons: Freddy J. Warner and Frank A. Warner and one grandson: Alec Warner.

Rodney served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1964 in Germany. He was a member of Bonaparte United Church, the Bonaparte American Legion and the former Bonaparte Lion’s Club. Rodney also served on the Bonaparte Cemetery Board. He worked at Farmers Coop/Farmland for twenty-nine years as general manager then worked at Hawkeye Steel for thirteen years as a sales representative, retiring in 2010. He enjoyed spending time with his family, woodworking, working around the house and reading.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Bonaparte Cemetery with Pastor Sally Barrett officiating. Full military rites will be presented by the the Bonaparte American Legion Sergeant – Osweiler Post #563.

Social distancing requirements will be in place. Wearing a mask is encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.