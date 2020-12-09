Roberta Ruth “Tootie” Rider Kinney

Roberta Ruth “Tootie” Rider Kinney, 89, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Park Place Elder Living Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 9:00 a.m.at the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant with Reverend David Bracht-Wagner officiating. Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Murphy Funeral home in Mt. Pleasant. The family will not be present. Memorials may be directed to Lincoln or Harlan Schools for reading books for children in her memory.

