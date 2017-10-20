Robert Walker

Robert J. Walker, 36, of Dyersville, Iowa formerly of West Point, passed away at 11:40 p.m. Saturday, October 14, 2017 at his home.

He was born November 17, 1980. In February of 1986 he was adopted by Paul D. and Mary E. (Geers) Walker. On June 5, 2015 he married Kelly Menadue. She also passed away.

Survivors include his parents: Paul and Mary of West Point; one son: Mason; two step children: Mia Hermes and Caden Aird; one brother: Jay D. (Amy) Walker of West Point and three birth siblings: Mike, Susan and Nick.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Edward and Mary G. Geers and O.C. and Hazel Walker.

Robert was a 1999 graduate of Fort Madison High School. He enjoyed the outdoors and visiting with family and friends.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Homes for cremation.

Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 27, 2017 at Calvary Cemetery in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman officiating.

Following the graveside service, there will be a time of food and fellowship at Sonny’s Other Side in West Point.

The Schmitz Funeral Homes in West Point are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com