Robert W. J. McBride

Robert W. J. McBride, 95, formerly of Beckford Street, New Castle, PA, died June 6, 2017 at the Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle.

A funeral procession will form at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, June 14 at the R. Cunningham Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2429 Wilmington Road, New Castle. For an 11:00 AM Committal Service at the Oak Park Cemetery in New Castle. The Reverend Melissa Bracht-Wagner, Pastor, First United Methodist Church of Burlington, IA, will officiate.

Local residents wishing to express their sympathy may sign a register book and leave cards in the office at the First United Methodist Church, 309 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, during normal business hours.

Mr. McBride was born January 15, 1922 in New Castle. He was the son of Ralph P. and Marie (McBride) Jellison. After his mother’s death in childbirth, Robert was adopted and raised by Ida Mae Wise McBride, his maternal grandmother.

Robert graduated from New Castle High School. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1942 – 1945 as a Seaman First Class.

He was employed for over 20 years with Arrow Motors in sales until his retirement.

Robert was a member of the Lodge of the Craft-Westminster Lodge #433 AF & AM of New Castle. In his spare time, Robert was an avid CB and Ham radio operator. He traveled across the United States and abroad, often with his good friend, Alice Treser.

Mr. McBride is survived by one daughter, the Rev. Deborah J. Stowers of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and two sisters, Patricia Winslow and Nancy Pierson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two wives, Dorothy J. Connor McBride and Cornelia Matt McBride, an infant daughter, Susan J. McBride, a sister, Betty Watts, his son-in-law, the Rev. Ted Stowers and his special friend Alice Treser.