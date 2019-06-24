Robert W. Fields

Robert W. Fields, 61, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 4:26 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

Robert was born on February 25, 1958, in Quincy, Illinois, the son of Louis Warren “Bill” and Barb (Genk) Fields. Later he was adopted by Joan Fields. He married Angela Huff-Stotlar in Donnellson, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife: Angela Fields of Donnellson, Iowa; siblings: Tonya May-Burnett of New London, Iowa; Cheryl May-Brookhiser of New London, Iowa; Rebecca (Darrell) May-Bernhardt of Solon, Iowa; Judy (Kevin) May-Hohl of Farmington, Iowa; Phillip (Pattie) May of Ottumwa, Iowa; Terri (Steve) Fields-Bowman of Carmen, Illinois and Connie (Steve) Payne-Lemon of Boone, Iowa. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Rodney Fields and one sister: Wanda Payne Schelby.

Robert was a member of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington, Iowa with Brother Gary Billings officiating.

A memorial has been established in his memory.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements.