Robert S. “Doc” Wettach

Robert S. “Doc” Wettach, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, IA died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Savannah Heights in Mt. Pleasant, IA.

A private, family service and interment will be held in Forest Home Cemetery. A public gathering is being planned for a later date. Memorials have been established to the Mt Pleasant First United Methodist Church or Henry County Health Center Foundation and dropped off or mailed to Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box, 656, Mt. Pleasant, IA, 52641. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Robert “Bob” Stewart Wettach was born February 15, 1928, the only child of A.M. “Pete” and Ruth Grimes Wettach in Ames, Iowa.

Bob was baptized at Nashua’s “Little Brown Church” and lived in Montrose, Iowa and Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. He graduated at Mt. Pleasant High School and attended the Iowa State University until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a codes and ciphers specialist at Oahu, Hawaii.

After two years in the Navy, Bob enrolled at Iowa Wesleyan College where he met his future wife. On August 6, 1950, Bob married Betty Elaine Preuss of New London at the New London Methodist Church. Two years later, he graduated from Iowa Wesleyan College. He then attended the College of Medicine at the University of Iowa, received his M.D. Degree in 1956 and followed with a one year internship at Broadlawns County Hospital in Des Moines.

In 1957, the Wettach family returned “home” to Mt. Pleasant and Bob began a very fulfilling career in a profession he enjoyed, in a state and town he loved, among people whom he understood and cared for, and who loved him as well. Bob set up his family practice office on the east side of the square on the 2nd floor and later built an office on North Main Street by the public library. In 1990, he joined Family Medicine P.C. of Mt. Pleasant as a staff physician. During Bob’s medical career, he delivered 1,500 babies, most of whom were born to mothers in and around Mt. Pleasant. Bob was committed to helping the community and practiced medicine for 50 years.

Bob was affiliated with the American Academy of Family Physicians (charter fellow), Henry County Medical Society, Iowa Academy of Family Practice (board of directors for 2 years), and Iowa Medical Society. Bob was the Henry County Hospital chief of staff, Iowa Wesleyan College physician, and Henry County Medical Examiner.

Bob volunteered for the Hospital Clinic Service at Castaner, Puerto Rico; Indian Health Clinic, Gallup, New Mexico; and National Health Service Corps, Downieville, California.

Bob supported the community by being on the Mt. Pleasant Community School Board, Iowa Wesleyan College Board of Trustees, Henry County Industrial Development Commission, Boy Scouts of America Scout Master, First United Methodist Church member and counselor (with his wife) for the Jr. High and Sr. High MYF. Bob showed his appreciation to the State of Iowa with the contribution of 57,000 photos taken by his father, A.M. Wettach, well known agricultural photographer, to the Iowa State Historical Society at Iowa City.

Interests have been his grandchildren, fishing in local ponds and lakes, reading, University of Iowa football, and St. Louis Cardinal Baseball.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty of 60 years. Survivors include his five children, all residents of Iowa, Dr. Steve (Dr. Mary) Wettach of Mt. Pleasant, Dr. David (Sandy) Wettach of Muscatine, Jeff (Barb) Wettach of Decorah, Leigh Ann (Paul) Huser of Sac City, and Jody Wettach of Urbandale. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, Megan (Beau) Bergmann, Kelsey (Will) Van Hoorn, Lauren (Taylor) Mansfield, Matthew Wettach, Chloe (Jim) Wallace, Taylor Wettach, Paige (Charles) Kane, Sam (Madi) Wettach, Molly (Jeremy) Redmond, and Collin Wettach. Three great-grandchildren Olive Wallace, Alexandra Bergmann and Willow Wallace.

A special thank you to the Savannah Heights staff for supporting and caring for “Doc”.