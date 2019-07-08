Robert Ray Kleinow

Robert Ray Kleinow, 55, of Grimes, husband of Sharon Lorber Kleinow, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home in Grimes following a valiant battle with cancer. The funeral mass will be held at 10:30 Friday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. Father Paul Connolly will officiate. Private family burial will be held in Burge Cemetery following a luncheon in Manning Hall. Visitation will begin at 3 PM Thursday, at Elliott Chapel, New London with the family receiving friends from 6 – 8 PM. A prayer vigil will be held at 5:30 PM. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.