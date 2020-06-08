Robert Lewis Kaufman

Robert Lewis Kaufman, 78, of West Point, formerly of Lockridge, Iowa, passed away at 3:15 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, in West Point.

He was born on March 4, 1942, on the family farm in Wayland, Iowa, the son of Andy and Hazel (Conrad) Kaufman.

He enjoyed mushroom hunting, farming, raising and trading various animals on the farm. Robert worked at Bluebird in Mt. Pleasant before he went into farming full time.

He is survived by his children: Craig (Janice) Kaufman of Lockridge, Iowa and Julie (Howard Harvey) Hill of Bonaparte, Iowa; one grandson: C.J. Kaufman of Lockridge, Iowa and two sisters: Louise Pieper of West Point, Iowa and Lois Fields of Riverside, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by: his parents and two brothers: Leroy Kaufman and Raymond Kaufman.

Robert will be cremated and there will be no services per Robert’s request.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: Craig Kaufman, 3215 171st Street, Lockridge, Iowa 52635.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneral homes.com.