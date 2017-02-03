Robert Lee Humphreys

Robert Lee Humphreys, age 88 of Crawfordsville, died Thursday February 2, 2017 at his home. The son of Fred and Ruby (Myers) Humphreys, he was born February 7, 1928 at Washington, Iowa. On June 20, 1953 he married Lucille Gault at Crawfordsville. He was a graduate of the Wyman High School and a graduate of Coe College in Cedar Rapids. He served in the US Army from 1946-47 in the Army of Occupation in Japan. He was a member of General MacArthur’s Personal Private Entourage. He was a member of the Winfield United Methodist Church and the Crawfordsville American Legion. He served on the Winfield Mt. Union School board for 23 years and also served on Coe College Advisory Board. He was a lifelong farmer.

Survivors include: his wife of rural Crawfordsville; two sons, Dr. Chris Humphreys of Cedar Rapids; Paul Humphreys of Winfield; three daughters; Anne Dengler of Iowa City; Lynne Humphreys of Coralville; Mary Kay Rappenecker of Winfield; nine grandchildren; one sister Jean Austin of Williamsburg and one brother Dale Humphreys of Minot, North Dakota. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The funeral service will be Monday February 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Winfield United Methodist Church, with Rev. Randy Moser officiating. Interment will follow at the Crawfordsville cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4:00 p.m. at the Honts Funeral Home in Winfield. A memorial has been established for the Winfield United Methodist Church