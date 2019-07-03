Robert L. Young

Robert L. Young, 87, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 9:26 a.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the

West Point Care Center in West Point, Iowa.

Robert was born on April 22, 1932, the son of Jake and Mamie (Norton) Young. His father, Jake,

passed away when he was young and his mother later married his step-father, Edward Wolf. On

July 1, 1956, he married Patricia Worrell in Franklin, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife: Pat; children: Richard (Dixie) Young, Scott (Connie) Young, Kent Young

and Bill (Tina) Young; grandchildren: Jared, Jake, Micah, Jordan, Tyler, Kinley, Dustin, Taylor,

Chandler, Skylar, Whitney, Dylan, Chad, Josh, Matt and Elicia; great grandchildren: Marie, Bianca,

Jackson, Felix, Keelyn, Alton, Zane, Orie, Lokie, Ayden, Emma, Miley, Michael, Samuel, Emmett,

Athena and Alekos; siblings: Helen Wall, Fred (Judy) Young, Vi (Carroll) Wilson and Linus (Jeanett)

Young. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son: Kevin; one brother: Jerome and father and

mother-in-law: William and Lula Belle Worrell.

Robert served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the

Donnellson American Legion and the former Donnellson Presbyterian Church. He was a Boy Scout

Leader and Cub Master. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and enjoyed traveling and being

outdoors. Most of all, Robert loved his family.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral

Home in Donnellson.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in

Donnellson with Reverend Bob Molsberry officiating.

Burial will be at Evangelical Cemetery in Donnellson with full military rites presented by the

Donnellson American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made in his name to the Donnellson American

Legion.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com. Schmitz

Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements.

BUSINESS