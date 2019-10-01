Robert L. “Bob” Overton

Robert L. “Bob” Overton, 87, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at home.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family for a charity to be named later.

Bob was born March 21, 1932 in Donnellson, Iowa. He was the son of Lee Harold and Helen Berniece (Best) Overton, He graduated from Donnellson High School and served in the US Army during the Korean War. On June 10, 1955 in Franklin, IA, Bob was united in marriage to Phyllis Jean Pardall.

Bob worked 33 years for the Rural Electric Cooperative.

Survivors include his wife Phyllis, 3 children – Kelly (Kay) Overton of Wayland, Laurie (Kim) Klopfenstein of Winfield and Ann (Rick) Thomas of Mt. Pleasant; 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and a brother, Gene Overton of Iowa City.

His parents preceded him in death.