Robert L. Beatty

Robert L. Beatty, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, a longtime funeral director in the community died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant.

A Celebration of life will be 11:00 AM, Monday, June 22, 2020 at the pavilion east of the grandstands on the Old Threshers grounds in Mt. Pleasant. Family will receive friends from 9:00-11:00 AM, Monday June 22, 2020 at the pavilion. Burial will follow at the Forest Home cemetery. A Memorial Fund has been established for the First United Methodist Church and Hillcrest family services.

Robert Lakin Beatty was born at his home in Wayne Township near Olds, IA, February 24, 1930, to Perry and Clara (Burk) Beatty. He graduated from the Olds high school in 1948 and was united in marriage to Rachel Shelton on June 24, 1956 at the Clio United Methodist Church. In earlier years he was employed with Block & Kuhl in Rock Island selling flooring and also Davidson’s in Des Moines. He worked for McGinnis Funeral Home in Davenport and Bettendorf and later owned and operated funeral homes in Salem, Wayland, Burlington, and Mt. Pleasant for many years. He was on the Westwood city council, a former member of Kiwanis, and a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Robert is survived by his wife Rachel of Mt. Pleasant, children Mark (Susan) Beatty of Washington, Lori (Steve) Petros of Willow,AK, grandchildren; Samantha Fye, Ashley (Calvin) Graybill, Alaina Beatty, and Alijah Beatty.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents.