Robert L. Anderson, Sr.

Robert L. Anderson, Sr. 63, of Salem, IA, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday, July 26, 2019.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon on Monday, July 29th at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel. According to Bob’s wishes, please wear casual or car racing attire to his visitation and funeral. Interment will be in the Grant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Kim Anderson. On-line condolences can be sent to and viewed at www.olsonpowell.com