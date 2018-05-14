Robert Joseph Grossman

Robert Joseph Grossman, 77, of Argyle, Iowa, passed away at 1:45 a.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018 at his home in Argyle surrounded by his family.

Born on April 9, 1941 in Sharon, Iowa the son of Joseph Fredrick and Ruth Ester (Perkins) Grossman. On August 20, 1958 he married Dotty Evelyn McCarty in Savannah, Tennessee. They have been married for sixty years thereafter.

Survivors include his wife: Dotty of Argyle, Iowa; two daughters: Debbi Swartout of Davenport, Iowa and Lori Neally of Argyle, Iowa; one son: Joe Grossman of Argyle, Iowa; six grandchildren: Justin (Michele) Neally, Ashley (Andy) Hardin, Amanda (Nate) Padget, Samantha Swartout, Kaitlyn (Tom) Miller and Zachary Grossman; ten great grandchildren; five sisters: Betty Messerschmitt of Ottumwa, Iowa, Eileen Gaylord of Keokuk, Iowa, Wynona Lucas of Magnolia, Texas, Ruth Ellen Cahill of Springfield, Ohio and Janis Lind of Leadville, Colorado. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Richard Grossman and one sister: Doloras Kirkpatrick.

Bob was a 1958 graduate of Donnellson High School. He spent the last sixty years of his life building a family with his wife Dotty. The two shared their love for each other while working and growing their farm. Bob was also a commercial, multi engine, instrument pilot with flight instructor rating. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, producing maple syrup, cattle ranching and raising, breaking and showing quarter horses. Most of all, Bob was a dedicated father and grandfather who spent all of his time building special and unique memories with all of his loved ones.

Cremation has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Thursday, May 17, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa where the family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Jamey Stout officiating.

Burial will be at a later date at the Argyle Memorial Gardens.

Memorials have been established in his memory for the Donnellson Library or Argyle Memorial Gardens.

Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.