Robert Johnson

Robert H. Johnson, age 85 of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday March 2, 2017 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. The son of Harlan and Alice (Johnson) Johnson, he was born November 18, 1931 at Mt. Pleasant. On February 28, 1959 he married Marie Swenson at Swedesburg. He was a graduate of the Winfield High School class of 1950. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict stationed in Germany from 1952-54. He was a member of the Winfield American Legion, Henry County Farm Bureau, the American Quarter Horse Association, and a former board member of the Mt. Union Coop. He was a member of the Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church. He loved horses and was a retired farmer, farming in the Winfield and Mt. Pleasant areas.

Survivors include: his wife of Mt. Pleasant; one son Brett and Jamie Johnson of Mt. Pleasant; two daughters, Sandra and Harry Mabeus of Wever; Sharon and Dan Haws of Stillwater, Minnesota; five grandchildren; one brother Gary Johnson of Winfield; He was preceded in death by his parents.

The funeral service will be Monday March 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Rev. Mark Youngquist officiating. Interment will be in the Swedesburg Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4:00 p.m. at the Honts Funeral Home in Winfield, where the family will meet with friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Swedesburg Lutheran Church.