Robert “Jim” Ramsey

Robert “Jim” Ramsey, 86, of Keosauqua, Iowa passed away on April 13, 2018 at his home. He was born on February 24, 1932 in Birmingham, Iowa to Rex and Mildred Black Ramsey. He graduated from Birmingham High School in 1949. Jim married Norma Lou Loeffler at the Douds Bible Baptist Church. She preceded him in death on May 19, 1989.

Jim was a veteran of the United Stated Air Force, serving for four years during the time of the Korean War. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time at the river bottom. Jim was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes. He loved his family deeply and his favorite moments were spent camping with his great-grandchildren.

He is survived by a son, Mark Ramsey; a daughter, Diana (Todd) Gaskell; five grandchildren, Beth (Juston) Kitzman, Amy (Jamie) Gravett, Holly Gaskell, Kyndra Ramsey, Emily Borgomainer; five great-grandchildren, Cody Kitzman, Kaylee Kitzman, Hunter Kitzman, Cyrus Gravett, Bentley Gravett; a brother, Vernie (Doris) Ramsey; and two sisters, Mary Bagby and Kathy Shelangoski.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma; and a sister, Nancy Craff.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 16, 2018 at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with Pastor Danny Cary officiating. A visitation with family present will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, April 16, 2018 and will continue until the time of the service. Burial with military rites will follow the service in Kilbourne Cemetery in rural Birmingham, Iowa. Memorial contributions in Jim’s honor may be made to Kilbourne Cemetery or HCI Hospice of Mount Pleasant. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.