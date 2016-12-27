Robert J. Ruth

A celebration of life for Robert J. Ruth, 94, of Hills, will be held Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 11 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hills, IA., with Father Mike Spiekermeier officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, January 6 from 5 – 7 PM at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona, where a Rosary will be recited at 4:30 PM. The body has been cremated and burial will take place at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Hills First Responders. Robert Ruth died Monday, December 26, 2016 at the Atrium Village in Hills.

Robert John Ruth was born November 25, 1922 in Riverside, Iowa, the son of Herman and Bertha (Bulger) Ruth. He graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Riverside, always proud that along with his nine brothers and sisters, the Ruth family graduated the largest number of children from one family. He served in the United States Army and on July 25, 1946 he was united in marriage to Dorris Mae Gregor at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Robert worked in the production and shipping department at Quaker Oats in Cedar Rapids for many years. During that time the couple lived in Shueyville, where Robert was a founding father, serving on the city council, and as mayor. He was instrumental in getting the town of Shueyville incorporated. Robert was also a member of the Swisher American Legion and was a Little League baseball coach. He enjoyed following the Iowa Hawkeyes, especially football and basketball. The couple enjoyed their retirement years in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas; ten years as snowbirds and 14 years as permament residents.

Survivors include his wife Dorris of Hills, one son, Gregory (Cathi) Ruth of Montrose, IA., two daughters: Sandra (Robert) Schroeder of Danville, IA., Barbara (Edward) Modzelesky of Leesburg, VA., four grandsons: Christopher (Jennifer) Schroeder of Burlington, IA., Benjamin Schroeder of Chicago, IL., Adam (Stephanie) Modzelesky and Tyler Modzelesky of Leesburg, VA., four granddaughters: Rochelle Schroeder of Ft. Madison, IA., Rebecca (Justin) Heinen of St. Charles, MO., Angela (Christopher) Dean of Dubuque, IA., Erin (Charles) Driscoll of Brooklyn Park, MN., seven great grandsons: Cameron, Cole and Cohen Schroeder of Burlington, IA., Logen and Carson Rashid of Ft. Madison, IA., Hughes Heinen of St. Charles, MO., Jaxon Driscoll of Brooklyn Park, MN., five great granddaughters: Ella Schroeder of Burlington, IA., Madelyn Rashid of Ft. Madison, IA., Haven Heinen of St. Charles, MO., Addison and Ainsley Modzelesky of Leesburg, VA., two brothers: Leo (Shirley) Ruth of Solon, IA., Eugene (Doris) Ruth of Riverside, IA., three sisters: Rita Jenn and Mary Marek of Hills, IA., and Janelle Marek of Kalona, IA., and one sister-in-law, Emilee Young of Oxford, IA.

Preceding Robert in death were his parents, three brothers: Paul, Donald and Richard Ruth, two sisters, Kathleen Ruth and Eleanor Droll, five brothers-in-law: Joseph Jenn, Robert Marek, Dale Marek, Marvin Gregor and Walter Droll, four sisters-in-law: Marie Ruth, Beverly Ruth, Phyllis Ruth and Mary Gregor.