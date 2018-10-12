Robert J. “Bob” StaffordWritten by Theresa Rose on October 12, 2018
Robert J. “Bob” Stafford, 102, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away on Thursday, October 11, 2018, at Savannah Heights.
Mr. Stafford’s body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to HCI Care Services or the First United Methodist Church. Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. On line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com<http://www.olsonpowell.com>