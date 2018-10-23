Robert G. “Red” Shaffer

Robert G. “Red” Shaffer, 93, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Saturday, October 20, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 29, 2018, at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the Memorial Chapel.

Burial with military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard will be in the Forest Home Cemetery. Following the graveside committal, friends and family are invited to the Mt. Pleasant V.F.W. for a pot-luck lunch in Red’s memory. In lieu of flowers, gifts of love and friendship may be given to Mt. Pleasant V.F.W. Post 2561. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com<http://www.olsonpowell.com>