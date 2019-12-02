Robert G. “Bob” Hackett

Robert G. “Bob” Hackett, 85, of Salem, IA, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at Sunrise Terrace Care Center in Winfield.

Family will greet friends Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Christian Outreach Church with Pastor Gary Van Nyhuis officiating. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the Bob Hackett Memorial to be designated at a later time. Online condolences can be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born April 29, 1934, in Fayette, IA, Robert Gordon was the son of Gordon Rile and Bernice (Older) Hackett. He was a graduate of Fayette High School. On January 28, 1956, Bob married Fran Irene Erue in Fayette, IA.

Bob began his work years in tool and die at Allis Chalmers in Cedar Rapids, then as a meat cutter at Wilson and Company, and later moving to Quality Top Dairy in Marion, IA bottling milk. He stayed in the dairy business working for Iowa Golden Dairy in Cedar Falls, IA and in 1963 he took a job with Kennedy Dairy in Mt. Pleasant, IA. He also sold McNess Feeds, raised hogs, fed bottle calves, and in later years after retirement, was a greeter at Walmart.

A football enthusiast, Bob enjoyed going to the speedway, gardening, camping, playing cribbage and chess. He was a Chicago Cubs fan and a loyal booster at the Iowa Hawkeye football games. He was very active at Faith Christian Outreach Church and openly shared his faith. Bob followed all his children and grandchildren’s activities. He was a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 34 of Trenton. He founded the Salem 4-H Volunteers and was one of its leaders. Bob was known for his great storytelling and sharing jokes with everyone.

Along with his wife, Fran of Salem, IA, Bob is survived by two sons, Gary (Janice) Hackett of Mt Pleasant, IA, and Jerry (Kelly) Hackett of Donnellson, IA; one daughter, Sue (Richard) Henkel of Lockridge, IA; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Dorothy Crookshank, and Marjorie Klink; and two brothers, Dale Hackett, and Roy Hackett.