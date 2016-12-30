Robert Floyd Keller

Robert Floyd Keller, 85, of rural Stockport died at 9:48 A.M. Thursday December 29, 2016 at home. He was born July 11, 1931 in Stockport to Floyd R. and Aura L Bradfield Keller and married Lois E. Niederhuth December 5, 1954 in Stockport.

Bob grew up in Van Buren County and graduated from Stockport High School in 1949. He was a farmer and stockman, was a member of Bonaparte Baptist Church and a 50 year member of Workman Lodge #634 A.F. & A.M., Stockport. He enjoyed all outdoor activities, including hunting, fishing and gardening. He served in the National Guard in Fairfield for 10 years.

Surviving are his wife, Lois, a son, Robert Alan Keller (LeaAnn) of Amissville, VA, two daughters, Deanna Sue Temple (Mark) of Columbia, MO and Laurie Lynn Glover (Kenneth) of Ottumwa, a brother Richard Keller (Joyce) of Fairfield, a sister, Roberta Donald of Fairfield, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In accordance with his wishes his body has been cremated and a memorial service will be at 10:30 am Wednesday January 4, 2017 at Bonaparte Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Caston officiating. Visitation will open at 3 P.M. Tuesday at Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua with family present from 6-8 P.M. Burial of cremains will be at a later date in Spencer Cemetery, Stockport. Memorials to Bonaparte Baptist Church or HCI Hospice may be left at the funeral home, church or mailed to the family at 15934 Peach Avenue, Stockport, IA 52651