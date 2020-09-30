Robert Dean Gholson

Robert Dean Gholson, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital. He was born October 7, 1946 in Mt. Pleasant to Edmond R. “Pete” and Mary H. Ridinger Gholson. On June 27, 1970, he married Rhonda Kay Miller in Trenton.

He was a 1965 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, then served in the United States Air Force from 1966 – 1969. He farmed for more than thirty years, worked at Walmart Distribution Center, subbed on a rural mail route for fifteen years, then carried full time for twenty years, retiring in 2011.

He enjoyed spending time out in his shop, gardening, fishing, his morning coffee route, and loved being with his grandchildren and family.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two children, Renee (Craig) Cumpton of New London and Ryan (Becky) Gholson of Olds, and three grandchildren, Gage, Colin and Abigail Cumpton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard, and sister Donna Gray.

The funeral service for Mr. Gholson will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday at Elliott Chapel, New London with Rev. Jeff McPheron officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery, Mt. Union with military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM Friday with the family present from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. Please follow social distancing guidelines; masks are recommended. Memorials have been established for Trinity Cemetery and Trenton United Methodist Church. View the full obituary and leave online condolences at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.