Robert Dean Davis

Mr. Robert Dean Davis, 85, of New London, formerly of Winfield, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Morning Sun Care Center. He was born November 29, 1934 in Olds to Robert John and Anna Josephine Metzger Davis. He married Marjorie Ibbotson; they later divorced. On May 23, 1993, he married Joyce Abrisz Webb in Winfield.

Dean was a 1952 graduate of Winfield High School, then served in the Air Force for four years. He was a member of New London Presbyterian Church, New London Lions Club and served on the New London Utilities Board.

He worked at IAAP in Middletown and GE in Burlington before starting Davis Painting in the early 70’s, retiring in 2000. He loved dogs, especially his four-legged companion, Joey; visits to the casino; loved being outdoors; cutting brush and having outdoor fires; and was an avid fan of the Cubs, Bears and Hawkeyes.

Survivors include his wife of New London, sons Tom Davis of New London and Danny (Janelle) Davis of Mediapolis; step-sons Duane Webb of Easton, Maryland and Eric Webb of Clackamas, Oregon; step-daughter Lisa Webb of Burlington; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; brother Jerry (Sharon) Davis of Salem; and nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Kenneth and Donald and sisters June, Arlene, Maxine and Dorothy.

Burial will be held at 1:00 PM, Sunday, November 29th, 2020 at Winfield Scott Cemetery, rural Winfield with military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard. Memorials have been established for the New London Presbyterian Church, Morning Sun Care Center and Des Moines County Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.