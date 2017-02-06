Robert D. Connop

Robert D. Connop 88, of Winfield and formerly of Mt. Union, died Friday, February 3, 2017 at Sunrise Terrace.

Services will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Union United Methodist Church, with burial at Trinity Cemetery. Reverend Randy Moser will officiate. Visitation will begin after 1:00 PM on Monday, February 6, 2017 and family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Elliott Chapel in New London. There will be a Masonic Service at 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Union United Methodist Church or Sunrise Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.