Robert Charles “Bob” Guthrie

Robert Charles “Bob” Guthrie, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, December 15, 2017 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Services are 10:30 AM Tuesday, December 19 at the Faith Christian Outreach Church, 1302 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. Pastor Monte Knudsen will officiate. Burial will the in the Overman Cemetery, Atalissa, IA. The family will greet friends 1 hour prior to services at the church. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Bob was born October 23, 1938 in Ottumwa. He married Virginia Dennison who preceeds in death. He then married Faith Holmes.

Bob retired from the Marines, serving 20 years as a gunnery sergeant. He then died construction work.

Survivors include his wife, Faith; 5 children, 4 step children, a brother, a sister and numerous grand and great grandchildren.

His parents, first wife, 2 brothers and a sister precede in death.