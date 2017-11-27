Robert Brombaugh

Robert Brombaugh, 95, of Mount Pleasant, Iowa passed away on November 24, 2017 at Park Place Nursing Home in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. He was born on January 18, 1922 in Donnellson, Iowa to Fred and Lillie Huff Brombaugh. He graduated from Bonaparte High School in 1939. He attended the University of Iowa, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering. Robert became a Lieutenant in the United States Navy, and was stationed on the West Coast during World War II until his honorable discharge in 1946.

He married Rhea Stecker on April 15, 1945 at Harrisburg Church. Together they farmed and raised four children on a farm outside of Stockport. Rhea developed multiple sclerosis and Robert faithfully cared for her in their home for more than 20 years until she passed away in 1987. He later married Luella Jean Monson on December 18, 1988. Robert was a member of the Harrisburg Baptist Church, the Bob Tribby American Legion Post 58 in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, Friends of FFA and Farm Bureau. Robert was hard-working, dedicated, a caretaker, a good cook and an excellent gardener. He enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, traveling and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes.

He is survived by his wife, Luella Jean; two sons, Richard Brombaugh of Stockport, Iowa, Marvin (Nancy) Brombaugh of Champaign, Illinois; two daughters, Linda (Richard) Jaffe of Scottsdale, Arizona, Susan (George) Davis of Keosauqua, Iowa; four stepchildren, John (Pamela) Hannah of Columbus, Nebraska, Steve (Janet) Hannah of Williams, Oregon, Jim (Sharon) Hannah of Independence, Missouri, Lynn (Marcia) Monson of Dexter, Michigan; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and 16 step-grandchildren; 17 step-great-grandchildren; 4 step-great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rhea; parents; brother, Charles Brombaugh; infant brother, Richard Brombaugh; daughter-in-law, Sarah Brombaugh; and beloved dog, Geranium.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with Pastor Mark Caston officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Vale Cemetery, north of Bonaparte, Iowa. Visitation will be Friday, December 1, beginning at 3:00 p.m. with family present to greet friends from 4 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials have been established to Vale Cemetery, Harrisburg Baptist Church, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Alzheimer’s Association and may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family at 16421 Teal Avenue, Stockport, IA 52651.