Robert (Bob) William Schlutz, 80, died Friday, December 30th, 2016, in Sarasota, Florida. Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 9th, 2017 at the Grandview Community Bible Church in Grandview. The Reverend Darryl Erickson and Reverend Rich Kolmus will officiate. Burial will be at the Grandview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 8th at the Youth Center at the Louisa County Fairgrounds. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to your choice of Colonel’s Kids Childcare Center, Iowa Junior Angus Association, University of Iowa Transplant Center, Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation or Grandview Community Bible Church in memory of Robert. The Stacy-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Robert’s arrangements and his family. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.