Robert (Bob) William Schlutz

Written by Theresa Rose on January 5, 2017

Robert (Bob) William Schlutz, 80, died Friday, December 30th, 2016, in Sarasota, Florida. Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 9th, 2017 at the Grandview Community Bible Church in Grandview. The Reverend Darryl Erickson and Reverend Rich Kolmus will officiate. Burial will be at the Grandview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 8th at the Youth Center at the Louisa County Fairgrounds. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to your choice of Colonel’s Kids Childcare Center, Iowa Junior Angus Association, University of Iowa Transplant Center, Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation or Grandview Community Bible Church in memory of Robert. The Stacy-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Robert’s arrangements and his family. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.

Mr. Schlutz was born January 1, 1936 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, the son of Dale and Esther Ball Schlutz. He was a graduate of Grandview High School. He married Marillyn Furnas on September 12, 1954. Bob was involved in many different business ventures and associated activities, including farming, purebred Angus cattle, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Casey’s General Stores, a mobile home park, mini storage units, a motel, Ag Nutrition, MidAmerican Bank, real estate development and other investments.

Bob and Marillyn were also quick to help out with needs they saw. They donated to many community activities including the Civic Center/Library, establishment of the Colonel’s Kids Childcare Center, The Louisa County Fair Youth Center and Grandview Academy Park Shelter House, as well as the Blue Ribbon Foundation, University of Iowa and the Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement.

Survivors include his wife Marillyn, one son Kevin Schlutz (Linda) of Columbus Junction, one daughter Lynn Hagen (Howard) of West Des Moines, 5 grandchildren, Eric Schlutz (Teri) of Letts, Michelle Hunt (Matt) of Columbus Junction, Matthew Hagen (Bridget) of Bedford NH, Philip Hagen of West Des Moines, and Thomas Hagen of Plymouth Minnesota and five great grandchildren, Dale, Grace and Jacob Schlutz and Davis and Gavin Hunt.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one infant sister, Carla Sue.