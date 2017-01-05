Robert (Bob) William Schlutz

Mr. Schlutz was born January 1, 1936 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, the son of Dale and Esther Ball Schlutz. He was a graduate of Grandview High School. He married Marillyn Furnas on September 12, 1954. Bob was involved in many different business ventures and associated activities, including farming, purebred Angus cattle, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Casey’s General Stores, a mobile home park, mini storage units, a motel, Ag Nutrition, MidAmerican Bank, real estate development and other investments.

Bob and Marillyn were also quick to help out with needs they saw. They donated to many community activities including the Civic Center/Library, establishment of the Colonel’s Kids Childcare Center, The Louisa County Fair Youth Center and Grandview Academy Park Shelter House, as well as the Blue Ribbon Foundation, University of Iowa and the Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement.

Survivors include his wife Marillyn, one son Kevin Schlutz (Linda) of Columbus Junction, one daughter Lynn Hagen (Howard) of West Des Moines, 5 grandchildren, Eric Schlutz (Teri) of Letts, Michelle Hunt (Matt) of Columbus Junction, Matthew Hagen (Bridget) of Bedford NH, Philip Hagen of West Des Moines, and Thomas Hagen of Plymouth Minnesota and five great grandchildren, Dale, Grace and Jacob Schlutz and Davis and Gavin Hunt.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one infant sister, Carla Sue.