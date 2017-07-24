Robert “Bob” L. Chandler

Robert “Bob” L. Chandler, 77, of rural Salem passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2017 at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at the Sharon Presbyterian Church rural Houghton with Rev. Dr. Mary Anne Welch officiating. Burial will follow in the Clay Grove Cemetery with full military honors. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening. Memorials may be directed to the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight in his memory.

