Robert “Bob” Evans Hamberg

Robert “Bob” Evans Hamberg, 81, of Keosauqua died Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at the Keosauqua Health Care Center, surrounded by family. He was born on January 25, 1935 to Carl and Olive Evans Hamberg of Cantril, Iowa. He married Barbara Jeanne Jack on Feb 15, 1959 in Keosauqua. She passed away in June 2016.

Bob graduated from Cantril High School. He had served in the United States Army and was a lifelong Farmer, Cattleman, and Heavy Equipment Operator in Southeast Iowa. He retired from Van Buren County Secondary Roads and always spoke fondly of his time running the road grader. He knew every gravel road in the county!

Remaining to celebrate his life and to cherish his memory are his three children, Cecil Hamberg (Colleen) of Keosauqua, Jacalyn “Jackie” Luchsinger (Jeff) of Arvada, CO and Aaron Hamberg (Joy) of Keosauqua, a grandson, Ryan Carl Hamberg of Keosauqua, 12 step-grandchildren: Scott Newlon (Heidi) of Kansas City, MO, Jody Newlon of New London, Jessica Cooper (Amy) of Austin, Tx, Chris Cooper of Mt Pleasant, Pat Cooper of Keosauqua, Ace, Eli, Jasmine and Georgia Padget all of Keosauqua and Brent, Ashley and Heather Menefee, 11 great-grandchildren, a sister, Frances Drake Henry of Greeley, CO, Two Sisters-in-law Shirley (Joe) DeHart and Frances Jack all of Keosauqua, many nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his Wife, Barbara, his daughter-in-law, Sheila Hamberg, a niece Gina Jack, and two Nephews Kent and Norris Drake. His wish is that everyone remember his smile, his quick laugh, his ability to always tell the best stories and his love of his family and community.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Friday, January 6, 2017 at Keosauqua United Methodist Church with Pastor Mary Kathryn Hart and Larry Shipley officiating. Visitation will open at 3pm on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua, Iowa with family present from 5pm to 7pm. Burial will be in Purdom Cemetery, Keosauqua with military honors by Beer-Barker Legion Post #113, American Legion, Keosauqua. Memorials to HCI Hospice or The Mildred Ferguson Sports Complex can be left at the funeral home or church or mailed to the family at 203 Monroe Street, Keosauqua, Iowa 52565.